Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $102,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

