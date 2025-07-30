Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.