Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,801 Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

