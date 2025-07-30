Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,660 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after buying an additional 902,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6%

ADP opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $255.97 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.