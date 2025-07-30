Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 2,162 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.97 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

