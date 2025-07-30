Eastern Bank Has $45 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

