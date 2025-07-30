Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE WM opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

