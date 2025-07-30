Decheng Capital LLC Lowers Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Decheng Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the period. Arcellx comprises about 0.9% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Arcellx worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 104.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arcellx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.23.

ACLX stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 211.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

