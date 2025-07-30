Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 117.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,272. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total transaction of $294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,733,908.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,109 shares of company stock worth $1,897,421. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:CSW opened at $278.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.86.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

