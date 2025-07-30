Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,048 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $151.90 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

