Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Vestcor Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,709.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,006,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

