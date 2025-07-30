Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 30,701 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,485,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

