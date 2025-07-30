First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

