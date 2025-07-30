Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

