Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.