Choreo LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MC stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.36%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

