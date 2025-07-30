MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDPL. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,163,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QDPL opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

