Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,693 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.54, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $177.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

