Tredje AP fonden Buys 190,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ExlService were worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ExlService by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $106,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $52,852,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ExlService by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,671,000 after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 393,439 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

