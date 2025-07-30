151,126 Shares in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream
In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.6%
AM stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.01. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
