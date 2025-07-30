Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diageo were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

