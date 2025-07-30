FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.