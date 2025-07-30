Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

