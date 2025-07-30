Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 3,196 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,631,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,120,000 after acquiring an additional 555,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

GEHC stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

