Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 589 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for about 0.5% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3%

FERG stock opened at $227.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.96 and a 200-day moving average of $185.30. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.73.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

