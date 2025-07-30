Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Medicure Stock Performance

Shares of MCUJF stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Medicure has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

