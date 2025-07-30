Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.80 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.20), with a volume of 3688917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.26 ($2.19).

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.86 and a beta of 0.74.

About Apax Global Alpha

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not currently invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt investments to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

