Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.80 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.20), with a volume of 3688917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.26 ($2.19).
Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.1%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.86 and a beta of 0.74.
About Apax Global Alpha
Capital not currently invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt investments to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.
