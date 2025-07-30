NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

