Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Sells 318,341 Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,341 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,822,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,914,000 after buying an additional 3,155,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SMTH opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

