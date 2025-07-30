Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,338,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $314.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

