AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,531 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,238,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,332,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 178,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of DJUL stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

