SSA Swiss Advisors AG Buys Shares of 1,015 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 2.3%

KD stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

