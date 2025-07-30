Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $33.28 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

