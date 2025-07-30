Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,901 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 532,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3,829.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.