Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,833 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,773,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,539,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3,382.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,834 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie set a $26.20 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

