Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) vs. Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Financial Analysis

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Strawberry Fields REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.18 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.02 Strawberry Fields REIT $126.56 million 1.01 $2.50 million $0.58 17.76

Profitability

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strawberry Fields REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Strawberry Fields REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52%

Risk & Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Impac Mortgage and Strawberry Fields REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00

Strawberry Fields REIT has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

