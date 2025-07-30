Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 52,600 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,962 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 357,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.