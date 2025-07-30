Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $31.81 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,432,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Krall purchased 5,125 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Progress Software Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

