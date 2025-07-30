Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

