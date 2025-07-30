Mayport LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

