Cerity Partners LLC Sells 21,405 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,405 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,564 shares of the airline’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

