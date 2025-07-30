Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $221,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,868,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23,555.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,055,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.