Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0%

SLB opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

