Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $4,594,765.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,765,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,404 shares of company stock worth $22,639,746 over the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.