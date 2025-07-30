Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $830,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 109.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,038,000 after buying an additional 1,265,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after buying an additional 65,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GitLab by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,011,000 after buying an additional 1,420,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.
GitLab Trading Down 2.5%
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,255. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,288,223. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.