Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 1,567.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.