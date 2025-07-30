Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 313,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

