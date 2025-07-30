Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $476,000 Holdings in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.05. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

