TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 116.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.7% during the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,130,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.31.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $274.25 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.08 and a 200 day moving average of $322.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

