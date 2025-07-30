Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3%

ITW stock opened at $259.24 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.